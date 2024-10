Nedeljkovic will guard the road goal versus the Canucks on Saturday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Nedeljkovic unsurprisingly gets this start after Joel Blomqvist stopped 46 of 50 shots Friday versus the Oilers. The 28-year-old Nedeljkovic has gone 0-1-1 with eight goals allowed on 61 shots over his first two outings of the campaign, which makes him a risky option behind a leaky and tired defense.