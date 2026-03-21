Alex Nedeljkovic News: In goal Saturday

Nedeljkovic will protect the home goal versus Philadelphia on Saturday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Nedeljkovic will try to halt a two-game losing streak. He has allowed 10 goals on 53 shots in losses to Edmonton and Buffalo. Nedeljkovic is 13-11-3 with a 2.93 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 31 outings this season. The Flyers are averaging 2.78 goals per game, 26th in the league.