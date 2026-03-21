Alex Nedeljkovic headshot

Alex Nedeljkovic News: In goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Nedeljkovic will protect the home goal versus Philadelphia on Saturday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Nedeljkovic will try to halt a two-game losing streak. He has allowed 10 goals on 53 shots in losses to Edmonton and Buffalo. Nedeljkovic is 13-11-3 with a 2.93 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 31 outings this season. The Flyers are averaging 2.78 goals per game, 26th in the league.

Alex Nedeljkovic
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Nedeljkovic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Nedeljkovic See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
Yesterday
NHL Barometer: New King In Los Angeles
NHL
NHL Barometer: New King In Los Angeles
Author Image
Jan Levine
4 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: It’s Time for a Change
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: It’s Time for a Change
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
6 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
8 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
13 days ago