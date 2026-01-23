This was Nedeljkovic's fifth straight win, and he's allowed two goals or less in four of those victories. Sam Carrick had the lone tally for the Rangers at 12:50 of the first period, but the Sharks had already racked up three goals. Nedeljkovic improved to 10-8-2 with a 2.87 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 23 appearances. He's been playing well while Yaroslav Askarov struggles -- the two are in a timeshare for now, but momentum is in Nedeljkovic's favor. The Sharks are off until Tuesday, when they begin a road trip in Vancouver.