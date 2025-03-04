Alex Nedeljkovic News: Keeps it close in loss

Nedeljkovic stopped 21 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche. The last two goals were empty-netters.

Nedeljkovic put in a respectable performance, but Casey Mittelstadt's tie-breaking power-play goal with 4:09 left was the difference. It'll go down as a fourth straight loss for Nedeljkovic, who has given up 18 goals over five appearances in that span. The 29-year-old netminder is now 12-13-5 with a 3.14 GAA and an .892 save percentage over 32 contests. While he has the benefit of a high volume of playing time, Nedeljkovic is playing on a team heading in the wrong direction, so fantasy managers looking for wins should turn elsewhere. The Penguins' road trip continues Friday in Vegas.