Alex Nedeljkovic News: Loses despite stopping 26 shots

Nedeljkovic stopped 26 of 28 shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Sharks.

Nedeljkovic has lost two starts in a row, though to be fair, he wasn't to blame Monday, as he gave up only two goals and the offense didn't provide him with enough support. Nedeljkovic has been tagged with the loss in three of his last five appearances, going 2-3-0 with a 3.21 GAA and a .904 save percentage in that span.