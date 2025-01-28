Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Nedeljkovic headshot

Alex Nedeljkovic News: Loses despite stopping 26 shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Nedeljkovic stopped 26 of 28 shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Sharks.

Nedeljkovic has lost two starts in a row, though to be fair, he wasn't to blame Monday, as he gave up only two goals and the offense didn't provide him with enough support. Nedeljkovic has been tagged with the loss in three of his last five appearances, going 2-3-0 with a 3.21 GAA and a .904 save percentage in that span.

Alex Nedeljkovic
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now