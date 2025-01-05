Alex Nedeljkovic News: Loses in overtime Sunday

Nedeljkovic stopped 27 of 31 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

A three-goal second period accounted for most of the damage, and Nedeljkovic also gave up a goal to Sebastian Aho in overtime to take the loss against the team he made his NHL debut with back in 2016-17. Nedeljkovic has started three of the Penguins' last four games, going 1-1-1 with nine goals allowed in that span. He's now 6-6-4 with a 3.22 GAA and an .888 save percentage over 17 contests this season. Tristan Jarry hasn't done much to keep hold of the crease, but Nedeljkovic isn't really any better, so expect a timeshare to continue between the pipes for the Penguins.