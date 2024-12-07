Alex Nedeljkovic News: Loses to Rangers on Friday

Nedeljkovic stopped 28 of 32 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

Nedeljkovic has traded wins and losses in his last four starts, but the numbers haven't been encouraging for the 28-year-old. He's given up at least three goals in three of those four starts, a span in which he's posted a 3.71 GAA and an .878 save percentage. The Penguins have been rotating between the pipes of late, and if recent tendencies remain, then Tristan Jarry would be in line to start Saturday against the Maple Leafs.