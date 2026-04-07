Alex Nedeljkovic News: Makes 27 saves in win

Nedeljkovic stopped 27 of 29 shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

The 30-year-old goaltender is putting up solid numbers to close out the regular season, and he's won his last three starts while Yaroslav Askarov has been struggling. Thus, it's not surprising to see both goaltenders splitting the workload with San Jose still alive in the playoff race. During his three-game winning run, Nedeljkovic has posted a 1.67 GAA and an impressive .932 save percentage.