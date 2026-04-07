Alex Nedeljkovic News: Makes 27 saves in win
Nedeljkovic stopped 27 of 29 shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.
The 30-year-old goaltender is putting up solid numbers to close out the regular season, and he's won his last three starts while Yaroslav Askarov has been struggling. Thus, it's not surprising to see both goaltenders splitting the workload with San Jose still alive in the playoff race. During his three-game winning run, Nedeljkovic has posted a 1.67 GAA and an impressive .932 save percentage.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Nedeljkovic See More
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Win at All CostsYesterday
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week2 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers5 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Carlson No Lame Duck In Anaheim7 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Nedeljkovic See More