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Alex Nedeljkovic News: Nabs win in Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Nedeljkovic made 39 saves in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Bruins,

The Sharks were out-shot 41-28 on the night, but Nedeljkovic stood on his head and took a shutout into the third period before the home side finally broke through with 11:30 left. The veteran netminder has just one regulation loss in his last 10 outings, going 7-1-1 over that stretch with a stellar 2.20 GAA and .924 save percentage.

Alex Nedeljkovic
San Jose Sharks
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