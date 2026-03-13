Alex Nedeljkovic News: Nabs win in Boston

Nedeljkovic made 39 saves in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Bruins,

The Sharks were out-shot 41-28 on the night, but Nedeljkovic stood on his head and took a shutout into the third period before the home side finally broke through with 11:30 left. The veteran netminder has just one regulation loss in his last 10 outings, going 7-1-1 over that stretch with a stellar 2.20 GAA and .924 save percentage.