Alex Nedeljkovic News: Needed in relief again

Nedeljkovic stopped 15 of 18 shots after replacing Tristan Jarry early in the second period of Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Sabres.

The real issue was the Pittsburgh defense, as neither netminder was able to do much against a barrage of high-danger chances. Nedeljkovic has come on in relief in back-to-back games, and through six appearances in March he's gone 1-3-0 with a 3.05 GAA and .900 save percentage as the Penguins fade out of the playoff picture.