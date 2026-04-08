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Alex Nedeljkovic News: Not up to challenge Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Nedeljkovic stopped 21 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers.

Nedeljkovic didn't get a lot of help in this one. The Sharks committed three penalties, and the Oilers' power play cashed in each time, which was the difference in the game. Nedeljkovic had won his last three games before this loss, which dropped him to 16-14-4 with a 2.95 GAA and an .893 save percentage over 38 appearances. He's been a little better than Yaroslav Askarov lately, but Askarov is likely to get the nod in a critical matchup versus the Ducks on Thursday. The Sharks are three points back of the Predators for the last wild-card spot after this loss, but they still have a game in hand.

Alex Nedeljkovic
San Jose Sharks
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