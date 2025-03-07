Alex Nedeljkovic News: On wrong side of shutout

Nedeljkovic allowed four goals on 27 shots in Friday's 4-0 loss to the Golden Knights.

Nedeljkovic took his fifth loss in a row, though this was one was due to a lack of goal support rather than just his own poor performance. The 29-year-old is down to 12-14-5 with a 3.17 GAA and an .891 save percentage through 33 outings this season. The Penguins' three-game road trip ends Sunday in Minnesota, which is still likely to be a challenging matchup for Nedeljkovic should he get the start.