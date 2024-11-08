Alex Nedeljkovic News: Rough night in Carolina

Nedeljkovic made 13 saves in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

The Penguins out-shot the opposition 36-18 on the night, but they were never really in it after Nedeljkovic allowed two goals in the first nine minutes of the first period. The 28-year-old has seen a heavy workload since Tristan Jarry's demotion, starting seven of Pittsburgh's last nine games, and it could be catching up with Nedeljkovic. On the season, he sports a 2-3-2 record with a 3.07 GAA and .883 save percentage.