Alex Nedeljkovic headshot

Alex Nedeljkovic News: Set to start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Nedeljkovic is expected to start on the road against Anaheim, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Nedeljkovic has a 9-7-4 record, 3.21 GAA and .893 save percentage in 21 appearances this season. While those numbers are less than flattering, he has won his past two games while turning aside 65 of 68 shots (.956 save percentage). The Ducks are last in goals per game with 2.36.

