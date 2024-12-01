Alex Nedeljkovic News: Settles for fourth win Saturday

Nedeljkovic made 30 saves in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

The 28-year-old netminder took a shutout into the third period, but Nedeljkovic saw it slip away on a Jonathan Huberdeau shot from in close late in the frame. It was the first time since Nov. 2 that Nedeljkovic had allowed fewer than three goals in an appearance, and on the season he carries a 4-4-3 record with a 3.31 GAA and .883 save percentage.