Alex Nedeljkovic headshot

Alex Nedeljkovic News: Slated to face Edmonton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Nedeljkovic is expected to start at home against Edmonton on Wednesday, per Max Miller of NHL.com.

Nedeljkovic has allowed two or fewer goals in each of his past four appearances, going 3-0-1 over that stretch. He's 16-13-4 with a 2.89 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 37 outings in 2025-26. He'll look for a better result against the Oilers after allowing five goals on 37 shots en route to a 5-3 loss to Edmonton on March 17. However, Edmonton is a challenging opponent that ranks fifth in goals per game with 3.46 this season.

Alex Nedeljkovic
San Jose Sharks
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