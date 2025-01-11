Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Nedeljkovic headshot

Alex Nedeljkovic News: Starting at home

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Nedeljkovic will patrol the home crease versus Ottawa on Saturday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Nedeljkovis will make his fifth start in the Penguins' last seven games, after playing just once in the previous nine games. Nedeljkovic is 7-6-4 with a 3.21 GAA and an .891 save percentage across 18 appearances. Ottawa is 22nd in NHL scoring this season, averaging 2.85 goals per game.

Alex Nedeljkovic
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now