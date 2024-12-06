Alex Nedeljkovic News: Starting Friday

Nedeljkovic will be between the visiting pipes against the Rangers on Friday, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Nedeljkovic is coming off a stellar start Tuesday, as he kicked out 30 shots in a 6-2 over Calgary. He is 4-4-3 with a 3.31 GAA and an .883 save percentage in 12 appearances this season. Nedeljkovic will face the slumping Rangers, who have won only three of their last 13 games.