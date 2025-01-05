Alex Nedeljkovic News: Starting in Carolina

Nedeljkovic will start Sunday's road matchup versus the Hurricanes, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Nedeljkovic has won two of his last three outings, allowing seven goals on 86 shots. He has a 6-6-3 record with a 3.18 GAA and an .889 save percentage across 16 appearances this season. Carolina ranks seventh in the league with 3.36 goals per game and lost 4-0 to Minnesota on Saturday.