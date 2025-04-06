Alex Nedeljkovic News: Starting in Chicago

Nedeljkovic will be between the pipes in Sunday's road game versus the Blackhawks, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Nedeljkovic will get the second half of Pittsburgh's back-to-back after Tristan Jarry played in Saturday's 5-3 win over Dallas. The 29-year-old Nedeljkovic has a 13-14-5 record with one shutout, a 3.19 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 36 appearances this season. Chicago sits 26th in the league with 2.70 goals per game in 2024-25.