Alex Nedeljkovic headshot

Alex Nedeljkovic News: Starting in Nashville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Nedeljkovic will defend the road net against the Predators on Monday, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Nedeljkovic is coming off a 21-save effort in a 5-2 loss to Edmonton on Wednesday. He has a 16-14-4 record this campaign with a 2.95 GAA and an .893 save percentage across 38 appearances. Nashville sits 19th in the league with 2.95 goals per game this season.

Alex Nedeljkovic
San Jose Sharks
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