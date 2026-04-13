Alex Nedeljkovic News: Starting in Nashville

Nedeljkovic will defend the road net against the Predators on Monday, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Nedeljkovic is coming off a 21-save effort in a 5-2 loss to Edmonton on Wednesday. He has a 16-14-4 record this campaign with a 2.95 GAA and an .893 save percentage across 38 appearances. Nashville sits 19th in the league with 2.95 goals per game this season.