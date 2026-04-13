Alex Nedeljkovic News: Starting in Nashville
Nedeljkovic will defend the road net against the Predators on Monday, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.
Nedeljkovic is coming off a 21-save effort in a 5-2 loss to Edmonton on Wednesday. He has a 16-14-4 record this campaign with a 2.95 GAA and an .893 save percentage across 38 appearances. Nashville sits 19th in the league with 2.95 goals per game this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Nedeljkovic See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Win at All Costs7 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week8 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week10 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Nedeljkovic See More