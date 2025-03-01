Fantasy Hockey
Alex Nedeljkovic News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Nedeljkovic will defend the home crease versus Boston on Saturday, per Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

Nedeljkovic struggled in his last start, allowing three goals on only 15 shots and was pulled before the midway mark of the second period Thursday versus the Flyers. He is 12-11-5 with a 3.21 GAA and an .891 save percentage in 30 appearances this season. The Bruins are generating 2.73 goals per game, 25th in the NHL in 2024-25.

Alex Nedeljkovic
Pittsburgh Penguins
