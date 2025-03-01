Alex Nedeljkovic News: Starting Saturday

Nedeljkovic will defend the home crease versus Boston on Saturday, per Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

Nedeljkovic struggled in his last start, allowing three goals on only 15 shots and was pulled before the midway mark of the second period Thursday versus the Flyers. He is 12-11-5 with a 3.21 GAA and an .891 save percentage in 30 appearances this season. The Bruins are generating 2.73 goals per game, 25th in the NHL in 2024-25.