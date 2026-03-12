Alex Nedeljkovic headshot

Alex Nedeljkovic News: Starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Nedeljkovic will protect the visiting crease in Boston on Thursday, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Nedeljkovic is 11-9-3 with a 2.83 GAA and a .900 save percentage across 27 appearances this season. The Bruins are generating 3.31 goals per game this season, 11th in the league.

Alex Nedeljkovic
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
