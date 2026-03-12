Alex Nedeljkovic News: Starting Thursday
Nedeljkovic will protect the visiting crease in Boston on Thursday, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.
Nedeljkovic is 11-9-3 with a 2.83 GAA and a .900 save percentage across 27 appearances this season. The Bruins are generating 3.31 goals per game this season, 11th in the league.
