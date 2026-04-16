Alex Nedeljkovic News: Strong showing in season finale
Nedeljkovic turned aside 25 of 26 shots on net in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Jets.
Nedeljkovic ended the 2025-26 campaign on the right foot, allowing just one early goal before keeping the Jets off the scoresheet for the final 56 minutes of Thursday's contest. With the win, the 30-year-old netminder finished the season with an 18-14-4 record, a 2.87 GAA and an .896 save percentage across 40 appearances this season. While his first season in San Jose had its ups and downs, he played some of his best hockey down the stretch with a 5-1-0 record, a 2.17 GAA and a .915 save percentage over his final six outings. He will likely compete with Yaroslav Askarov for the starting job next season, but Nedeljkovic will likely receive enough chances in net to remain fantasy relevant in various deep leagues.
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Win at All Costs10 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week11 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week13 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers14 days ago