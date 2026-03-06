Alex Nedeljkovic News: Struggles against light workload
Nedeljkovic stopped 11 of 14 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.
Nedeljkovic signed a two-year contract extension earlier in the day, but he didn't have a performance worthy of celebrating that deal. The 30-year-old netminder didn't face a lot of traffic, but he gave up one goal to Jimmy Snuggerud and two tallies to Robert Thomas to take the overtime loss. Nedeljkovic is down to 11-9-3 with a 2.83 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 27 appearances. He'll be part of the Sharks' immediate future, providing an experienced option to complement Yaroslav Askarov as the team works to pivot from rebuild to contention. Look for Askarov to get the nod Saturday versus the Islanders.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Nedeljkovic See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, March 6Yesterday
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week8 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 269 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!13 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Nedeljkovic See More