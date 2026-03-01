Alex Nedeljkovic headshot

Alex Nedeljkovic News: Sunday starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Nedeljkovic is starting Sunday's game against the Jets, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Nedeljkovic will make his first start of the post-Olympic break schedule, and first since late January, with the Sharks on the second end of a back-to-back. The 30-year-old is 10-9-2 with a 2.91 GAA and an .899 save percentage on the season entering play Sunday. He faces a Jets team that scores 2.86 goals per game, 24th in the league.

Alex Nedeljkovic
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Nedeljkovic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Nedeljkovic See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
2 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 26
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
3 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
7 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
24 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
28 days ago