Alex Nedeljkovic News: Sunday starter
Nedeljkovic is starting Sunday's game against the Jets, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Nedeljkovic will make his first start of the post-Olympic break schedule, and first since late January, with the Sharks on the second end of a back-to-back. The 30-year-old is 10-9-2 with a 2.91 GAA and an .899 save percentage on the season entering play Sunday. He faces a Jets team that scores 2.86 goals per game, 24th in the league.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Nedeljkovic See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 263 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!7 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers24 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break28 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Nedeljkovic See More