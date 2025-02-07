Alex Nedeljkovic News: Tending twine Friday

Nedeljkovic will guard the visiting net versus the Rangers on Friday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Nedeljkovic is 2-1-1 in his last four starts, allowing six goals on 103 shots, including a 3-0 shutout win over Nashville on Saturday. Overall, he is 11-9-5 with a 2.97 GAA and an .899 save percentage across 26 appearances this season. The Rangers are averaging 2.98 goals per game during the 2024-25 campaign, which ranks 14th in the NHL.