Alex Nedeljkovic headshot

Alex Nedeljkovic News: Tending twine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Nedeljkovic will patrol the home crease against the Islanders on Sunday, according to Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Nedeljkovic will get the second half of Pittsburgh's back-to-back after Tristan Jarry played in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Islanders. The 28-year-old Nedeljkovic has a 5-5-3 record with a 3.26 GAA and an .886 save percentage through 14 appearances this season.

Alex Nedeljkovic
Pittsburgh Penguins
