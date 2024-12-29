Alex Nedeljkovic News: Tending twine Sunday

Nedeljkovic will patrol the home crease against the Islanders on Sunday, according to Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Nedeljkovic will get the second half of Pittsburgh's back-to-back after Tristan Jarry played in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Islanders. The 28-year-old Nedeljkovic has a 5-5-3 record with a 3.26 GAA and an .886 save percentage through 14 appearances this season.