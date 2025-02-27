Fantasy Hockey
Alex Nedeljkovic headshot

Alex Nedeljkovic News: Tending twine Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Nedeljkovic will be between the home pipes versus Philadelphia on Thursday, per Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

Nedeljkovic will get the start in a rematch of Tuesday's game in Philadelphia where he allowed six goals on 38 shots in a 6-1 loss. Nedeljkovic is 12-11-5 with a 3.16 GAA and an .893 save percentage over 29 appearances this season. The Flyers are averaging 2.90 goals per game, 16th in the NHL in 2024-25.

