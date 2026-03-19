Alex Nedeljkovic News: Ugly outing Thursday
Nedeljkovic stopped 11 of 16 shots in Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Sabres.
Nedeljkovic didn't make a save in the second period, and the Sabres were able to get by on efficiency. Nedeljkovic has lost his last two games, giving up 10 goals on 53 shots in those outings. For the season, he's down to 13-11-3 with a 2.92 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 31 appearances. He'll have the crease until Yaroslav Askarov (lower body) is able to return.
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