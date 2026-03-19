Alex Nedeljkovic headshot

Alex Nedeljkovic News: Ugly outing Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Nedeljkovic stopped 11 of 16 shots in Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Sabres.

Nedeljkovic didn't make a save in the second period, and the Sabres were able to get by on efficiency. Nedeljkovic has lost his last two games, giving up 10 goals on 53 shots in those outings. For the season, he's down to 13-11-3 with a 2.92 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 31 appearances. He'll have the crease until Yaroslav Askarov (lower body) is able to return.

Alex Nedeljkovic
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Nedeljkovic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Nedeljkovic See More
NHL Barometer: New King In Los Angeles
NHL
NHL Barometer: New King In Los Angeles
Author Image
Jan Levine
2 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: It’s Time for a Change
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: It’s Time for a Change
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
4 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
6 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
11 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, March 7
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
12 days ago