Alex Nedeljkovic headshot

Alex Nedeljkovic News: Will start in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Nedeljkovic is set to start on the road against Winnipeg on Thursday, per Max Miller of NHL.com.

Nedeljkovic stopped 26 of 28 shots en route to a 3-2 win over Nashville in his last start Monday. He's 17-14-4 with a 2.92 GAA and an .894 save percentage in 39 appearances in 2025-26. Manning the net against the Jets will make this the second time he's reached 40 games played in a regular season. Thursday's action will also be an opportunity for him to complete his sweep of the Jets in 2025-26 after stopping 59 of 61 shots (.967 save percentage) en route to victories over Winnipeg on Nov. 7 and March 1.

Alex Nedeljkovic
San Jose Sharks
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