Alex Nedeljkovic News: Wins second consecutive

Nedeljkovic stopped 26 of 27 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over Montreal.

Nedeljkovic earned a second consecutive win, allowing two goals on 50 shots in victories over the Ducks and Canadiens. While the two opponents aren't exactly offensive powerhouses, Pittsburgh's goaltending has been its weakest area early on, and the 28-year-old Nedeljkovic offers a glimmer of hope. He's currently the club's No. 1 goalie while Tristan Jarry (5.45 GAA, .836 save percentage) sorts himself out on a conditioning assignment at AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Next up for the Pens is a three-game road trip that kicks off Tuesday against the Islanders.