Alex Newhook Injury: Under the weataher

Newhook will not participate in Monday's practice session due to the flu.

Newhook is currently stuck in a six-game pointless streak during which he recorded 10 shots, 12 hits and two blocks while averaging 15:16 of ice time. If the winger isn't able to recover in time for Tuesday's matchup with Utah, Josh Anderson and Brendan Gallagher will both be candidates to move into a top-six role in Newhook's stead.