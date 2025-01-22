Fantasy Hockey
Alex Newhook headshot

Alex Newhook News: Bends twine versus Lightning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 22, 2025 at 7:25am

Newhook scored a goal on one shot in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over Tampa Bay.

Newhook has been finding his offensive stride of late, recording four points in his last five outings while averaging 15:58 of ice time. Despite averaging 1:47 of ice time with the man advantage this season, the 23-year-old has only managed one power-play point this year. Newhook has reached the 30-point threshold in each of his four NHL campaigns but could be in danger of missing that threshold in 2024-25.

Alex Newhook
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
