Alex Newhook News: Deposits goal in loss

Newhook scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Flyers.

Newhook has three goals and an assist over 12 outings in March. It's not much, but it continues the modest and steady pace he started in February. Overall, the 24-year-old center has 14 goals, 24 points, 103 shots on net, 75 hits and a minus-19 rating through 71 appearances. This is still likely to be his worst full NHL campaign, but it's yet to cost him a spot on the Canadiens' second line.