Alex Newhook News: Finds twine Sunday
Newhook scored a goal in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.
Newhook got the Canadiens on the board at 1:33 of the second period. The forward has picked up where he left off after a lengthy absence due to an ankle injury, earning three goals and four assists over nine contests since his return following the Olympic break. The 25-year-old is up to nine goals, 19 points, 34 shots on net, 35 hits and a plus-9 rating over 26 appearances.
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