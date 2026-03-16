Alex Newhook headshot

Alex Newhook News: Finds twine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Newhook scored a goal in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

Newhook got the Canadiens on the board at 1:33 of the second period. The forward has picked up where he left off after a lengthy absence due to an ankle injury, earning three goals and four assists over nine contests since his return following the Olympic break. The 25-year-old is up to nine goals, 19 points, 34 shots on net, 35 hits and a plus-9 rating over 26 appearances.

Alex Newhook
Montreal Canadiens
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