Alex Newhook News: Gathers assist Sunday

Newhook notched an assist and two hits in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Predators.

Newhook ended a five-game slump with the helper. The 24-year-old has five points over 18 contests since the start of March -- that production doesn't really line up with his second-line role. Newhook is up to 25 points, 112 shots on net, 83 hits and a minus-20 rating over 77 appearances this season. Without more consistency on offense, his fantasy value is limited to deep formats.