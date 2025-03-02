Alex Newhook News: Grabs game-winning goal

Newhook scored the game-winning goal, took two shots on net and provided two hits in Saturday's 4-2 win against Buffalo.

Newhook capped off a wild five-goal second period and his tally stood as the game-winning goal for Montreal. The 24-year-old center is up to 12 goals, 21 points and 81 shots on target in 60 games played this season. After a sluggish start to the season, Newhook has eight points in his last nine games. He plays a key role on Montreal's second line and power-play unit. With Montreal amid the Eastern Conference Wild Card race, Newhook has the opportunity to be a solid streaming option in fantasy if he can maintain his recent quality of play.