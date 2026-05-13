Alex Newhook News: Lights lamp again in Game 4

Newhook scored his sixth goal of the playoffs Tuesday during the Canadiens' 3-2 loss to the Sabres in Game 4 of their second-round series.

The 25-year-old is emerging as one of the surprise heroes of the postseason so far. Newhook has found the back of the net five times in the last three games after scoring just 13 goals in 42 regular-season contests, and over his last seven games dating back to Montreal's first-round series against Tampa Bay he's collected six goals and seven points. Newhook will carry that momentum into Game 5 on Thursday as the series shifts back to Buffalo.