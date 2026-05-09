Alex Newhook News: Lights lamp twice in Game 2

Newhook scored two goals Friday in the Canadiens' 5-1 win over the Sabres in Game 2 of their second-round series.

The 25-year-old struck early in the first and second periods as Montreal built a 3-0 lead it wouldn't relinquish. Newhook has three goals in nine games so far this postseason, and all three have come in the last three games. He'll look to stay hot in game 3 on Sunday back on home ice.