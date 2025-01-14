Fantasy Hockey
Alex Newhook

Alex Newhook News: Logs helper in win

RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Newhook notched an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Utah.

Newhook was initially questionable for this contest due to an illness, but he was able to play. He also snapped a six-game point drought while filling his usual second-line role, though he had just 13:37 of ice time. The 23-year-old forward has been inconsistent in 2024-25 with 10 points, 55 shots on net, 42 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-13 rating through 43 appearances.

Alex Newhook
Montreal Canadiens
Montreal Canadiens
