Alex Newhook News: Moved to top line

Newhook had two shots on net and one hit in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis, not pleased with the club's 13-shot output in Tuesday's loss to Utah, rejiggered the lines Wednesday. As part of the new combinations, Newhook moved to a top-line assignment with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. It's a combination that the coach began to implement during the game against Utah, and apparently he liked what he saw. The new unit did not produce a 5-on-5 goal Wednesday, as Caufield tallied on the power play and Suzuki in the 3-on-3 OT period. Newhook has five goals on 30 shots and not yet collected an assist through 22 outings.