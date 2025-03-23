Alex Newhook News: Nabs assist Saturday

Newhook managed an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Newhook snapped a three-game dry spell with the helper. He has three goals and two assists over his last 12 contests while continuing to fill a second-line role at even strength as well as a spot on the second power-play unit. Newhook is up to 23 points, 98 shots on net, 75 hits and a minus-17 rating through 69 appearances.