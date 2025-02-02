Fantasy Hockey
Alex Newhook headshot

Alex Newhook News: Nabs power-play helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Newhook notched a power-play assist and three hits in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

The helper was Newhook's first power-play point since Oct. 26. The 24-year-old has routinely played on the second unit in addition to his even-strength role on the second line. For the season, Newhook has 14 points, 72 shots on net, 56 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating through 52 appearances. He's reached the 30-point mark in each of the last three campaigns, but he'd need a massive surge to get there in 2024-25.

