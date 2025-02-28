Alex Newhook News: Nets game-tying goal

Newhook scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.

The Canadiens never led until Cole Caufield's overtime winner, which was made possible by Newhook's equalizer early in the third period. February was a good month for Newhook, who put up two goals and five assists over eight contests for his most productive month of the campaign so far. He's now at 11 goals, 20 points, 79 shots on net, 63 hits and a minus-14 rating over 59 appearances. It's well behind his level from 2023-24, when he had a career-best 34 points in just 55 games.