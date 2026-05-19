Alex Newhook headshot

Alex Newhook News: Pots another series-clinching goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Newhook scored the overtime winner Monday during the Canadiens' 3-2 victory over the Sabres in Game 7 of their second-round series.

After scoring the series-winner to finish off the Lightning in the first round, Newhook was the hero for the Habs once again. The 25-year-old took a pass from Alexandre Carrier midway through the first extra period, skated into the Sabres' end, and snapped a shot from the top of the faceoff circle through traffic past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. Over Montreal's last 10 playoff games, Newhook has racked up seven goals and nine points, and he'll look to stay hot when the Eastern Conference Finals begin in Carolina on Thursday.

Alex Newhook
Montreal Canadiens
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