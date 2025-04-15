Alex Newhook News: Pots goal Monday

Newhook scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.

Newhook ended a nine-game goal drought, a span in which he was limited to one assist, with his goal at 6:00 of the first period. The 24-year-old center is up to 15 goals, matching his career high from last season. He's added just 11 assists, 116 shots on net, 86 hits and a minus-21 rating over 81 appearances. With just one regular-season game left, Newhook is a virtual guarantee to miss the 30-point mark for the first time since he became a full-time NHL player.