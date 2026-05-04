Alex Newhook headshot

Alex Newhook News: Pots series winner Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Newhook scored the game-winning goal Sunday in the Canadiens' 2-1 victory over the Lightning in Game 7 of their first-round series.

The 25-year-old center potted the series winner with an incredible play midway through the final frame -- after Lane Hutson's shot was knocked high and wide by Andrei Vasilevskiy and caromed off the end boards, Newhook raced around the back of the net and batted the puck home out of midair on the backhand from an almost impossible angle. It was Newhook's first goal of the playoffs and his second point, after a regular season that saw him compile 13 goals and 25 points in 42 contests.

Alex Newhook
Montreal Canadiens
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