Alex Newhook News: Produces two points in win
Newhook scored a goal and added an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.
Newhook stretched the Canadiens' lead to 3-0 in the second period and set up a Zachary Bolduc tally late in the third. The 25-year-old Newhook has earned five points and 18 shots on net over his last 10 contests. For the season, the forward has 13 goals, 25 points, 60 shots on net, 46 hits and a plus-10 rating over 41 appearances, mainly in a middle-six role.
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