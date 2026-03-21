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Alex Newhook News: Reaches 10-goal mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Newhook scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Islanders.

Newhook's goal tied the game at 2-2 in the second period. He's scored twice over his last four outings, giving him 10 goals and 20 points through 29 appearances this season. The 25-year-old has added 39 shots on net, 36 hits and a plus-8 rating. Newhook is filling a second-line role at even strength and seeing some power-play time. A fractured ankle cost Newhook over three months earlier in the season, but he's shown no rust since his return.

Alex Newhook
Montreal Canadiens
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